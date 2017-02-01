NASA captures image of mother nature's checkerboard - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

NASA captures image of mother nature's checkerboard

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy NASA Courtesy NASA
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -

It appears that Mother Nature is a fan of checkers.

According to KBOI News, an astronaut on the International Space Station captured a photo from space of what appears to be nature's checkerboard.

NASA says the photo was taken in early January, just before sunset along the Priest River in northern Idaho.

What caused this head-scratching phenomenon?

NASA says the white patches are where snow has fallen on areas deforested for timber. The darker patches are areas dense with trees.

"The checkerboard pattern is the result of an agreement made in the early 1800s where alternate one-square-mile parcels of land were granted by the U.S. government to the Northern Pacific Railroad," NASA said. "These parcels were later sold to private companies and stripped for timber."

NASA also noted that the pattern has been maintained as a compromise bwteen sustainability and interestes of logging.

The U.S. Forest Service manages the area.

The photo was captures with a Nikon D4 camera and a 1150 millimeter lens. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar

    Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:54:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no 

    >>

  • Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:22:57 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport

    Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:42:24 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Salish School of Spokane vandalized by hateful graffiti

    PHOTOS: Salish School of Spokane vandalized by hateful graffiti

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-05-06 04:35:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after graffiti was found written on the walls and a whiteboard at the Salish School of Spokane ECEAP Center. In response to the act of vandalism, the school posted pictures of the graffiti to their Facebook page Friday, asking for the community to join in support on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. at the ECEAP Center to perform a cleansing ceremony, paint over the damage, and 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after graffiti was found written on the walls and a whiteboard at the Salish School of Spokane ECEAP Center. In response to the act of vandalism, the school posted pictures of the graffiti to their Facebook page Friday, asking for the community to join in support on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. at the ECEAP Center to perform a cleansing ceremony, paint over the damage, and 

    >>

  • Deputies find counterfeit money in trespassing suspect's pocket

    Deputies find counterfeit money in trespassing suspect's pocket

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-05-06 04:25:54 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Deputies in Moses Lake found a counterfeit $100 bill in the pants pocket of a trespassing suspect that they arrested Friday.  A woman called 911 after finding a man inside her home. When she confronted him, the man ran out the back door and into a home across the street.  Deputies arrested 25-year-old Mauricio Guerrero-Segoviano of Royal City.  While searching him, they found the counterfeit bill in his pocket. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Deputies in Moses Lake found a counterfeit $100 bill in the pants pocket of a trespassing suspect that they arrested Friday.  A woman called 911 after finding a man inside her home. When she confronted him, the man ran out the back door and into a home across the street.  Deputies arrested 25-year-old Mauricio Guerrero-Segoviano of Royal City.  While searching him, they found the counterfeit bill in his pocket. 

    >>
    •   