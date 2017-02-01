NASA captures image of mother nature's checkerboard

It appears that Mother Nature is a fan of checkers.

According to KBOI News, an astronaut on the International Space Station captured a photo from space of what appears to be nature's checkerboard.

NASA says the photo was taken in early January, just before sunset along the Priest River in northern Idaho.

What caused this head-scratching phenomenon?

NASA says the white patches are where snow has fallen on areas deforested for timber. The darker patches are areas dense with trees.

"The checkerboard pattern is the result of an agreement made in the early 1800s where alternate one-square-mile parcels of land were granted by the U.S. government to the Northern Pacific Railroad," NASA said. "These parcels were later sold to private companies and stripped for timber."

NASA also noted that the pattern has been maintained as a compromise bwteen sustainability and interestes of logging.

The U.S. Forest Service manages the area.

The photo was captures with a Nikon D4 camera and a 1150 millimeter lens.