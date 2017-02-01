Spokane kindergartners send letter to President Trump

A kindergarten class in South Spokane recently wrote President Donald Trump a letter. It included both tips on being a great leader, and some burning questions of their own.

"We wanted to give him some advice to be a great president," said one student.

So what does that include when you're 5 years old? Students at Jefferson said it means to share, include everyone, and be kind.

"Some of the advice was be responsible and be kind and treat everyone fairly no matter what," said another kindergartner.

The students were also fascinated about President Trump's pet, or lack thereof.

"We want to know if he has a dog," one student said.

The class mailed the letter on Tuesday. They're hopeful they'll get a response in the coming weeks.