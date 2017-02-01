Three-year-old found in stolen car after high speed chase

three-year-old found in car after high speed chase

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Department, a three-year-old boy was found in the back seat of a stolen vehicle after a high speed chase near Ellensburg.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for severe lane travel on I-90 east shortly after midnight.

Instead of yielding to the officer, the driver hit the gas and continued driving, reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies were able to safely stop the vehicle with a spike strip.

The driver, 38-year-old Lalaine E. McGahan, and her 19-year-old passenger Isaac J. McGahan were both detained.

Deputies say the little boy is the driver's son.

He was unharmed,

The vehicle was found to be stolen out of a burglary from Seattle Police Department.

The child was taken into protective custody and transferred to CPS.