Presidential protests continue in Spokane

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Ayesha Malik was a little girl when her parents decided to immigrate to the United States from Pakistan. "There are a lot of refugees out there who want to live the American dream just like me."

Malik came downtown to protest President Trump and the people who support his executive order on immigration "I feel like he came out with this executive order to appease to them and it makes me feel sad because those people don't really know Muslims." Malik said.

Michelle Stewart did not take part in the rally but was watching it a few feet away. She disagrees with Malik and supports President Trump's temporary travel freeze, "Even though I am not a Trump supporter I support what he is doing. He may not have gone about it in the best way, but he is protecting the citizens of the United States."

Malik shared her thoughts about how relations could better progress "I think we would do a lot better if we could just get together and got to know each other."

Stewart doesn't think the protests about President Trump will end anytime soon. "Honestly no, I don't think it's going to stop, but I think Trump is doing the best with what he was handed."

Members of the Congresswoman's staff at her Spokane Office were swimming in postcards that the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane hand delivered.

Molly Drenkard, spokesperson for the Congresswoman, sent KHQ the following statement Wednesday night:

“Hearing from the people of Eastern Washington makes the Congresswoman a better representative in the People’s House, and she encourages everyone to share their views with her. It’s unfortunate today’s protests were designed to deliberately keep her office from serving the community by making it difficult for her staff to help veterans, meet with medical leaders on health care reform, and follow up on time-sensitive requests. Because of the protests, office staff set up a queue and are taking visitors one-by-one to ensure protesters and non-protesters alike are able to meet with the person who can best answer their individual questions and give them personalized attention. The Congresswoman is honored to serve everyone in Eastern Washington and is dedicated to finding common ground to solve the problems facing us here at home.”

