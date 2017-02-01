High bills cause concern for Avista customers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

High bills cause concern for Avista customers

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

We've recently been flooded with concerns from viewers about spikes in their Avista power bills. Our Facebook post from January 2016 recently took off again as people received their bills and had questions concerning the drastic bump in the amount owed. 

According to Avista, the number one contributing factor to high bills is the cold weather.

This January was the coldest on record since 1979, according to the National Weather Service. Avista says the colder it is, the more work it takes to heat up your home, resulting in higher bills.

Things like Christmas lights, holiday cooking, and estimated meter readings can also contribute to higher bills. If you have questions about your winter bill, or want to know how to be more energy efficient during the cold months, click here.

As a result of the 2015 Washington general rate case, customer rates changed on Jan. 11, 2016. Based on average usage, bills changed as follows:

  • Electric, increase of $0.15 per month
  • Gas, increase of $4.63 per month

Avista must also file annual rate adjustments with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission every year – more info on these can be found here. These adjustments took effect on Nov. 1, 2016. Based on average usage, bills for Washington customers changed as follows:

  • Electric, increase of $2.28 per month
  • Gas, decrease of $3.04 per month

Avista also encourages people on a fixed or low-income to consider other payment options, including Comfort Level Billing. Information about how to do that can be found here.

If you have any questions about your bill, or want to contest it, Avista encourages you to contact them.

