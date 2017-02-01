Man accused of killing Post Falls man changes plea

The man accused of killing a Post Falls man in a road rage incident last year changed his plea to guilty in an Idaho courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, David Hutto pleaded guilty to first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and robbery. The fourth charge Hutto was facing, for arson, was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Hutto is accused of killing 41-year-old William "Bo" Kirk of Post Falls in October. Kirk disappeared in October after work when he left at 7:00 p.m. Family says he should've been home about 20 minutes later. He never showed up. A few hours later, his truck was found engulfed in flames near Athol, but Kirk was nowhere to be found. During their investigation, police discovered Kirk's debit card had been used to withdraw money from ATM machines. Police later recovered and released surveillance video of a man driving Kirk's truck, and wearing a bandana to cover his face, pulling money from ATM from Kirk's account.

Kirk's body was discovered in the forest near where Kirk's truck was found on fire.

Prosecutors say Hutto will not face the death penalty, and at maximum, Hutto will face life in prison for each charge.

Hutto's sentencing is scheduled for April 10.