Possible last refugee family to arrive in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A refugee family is expected to arrive in Spokane on Thursday afternoon, and they could be the last ones to arrive for a while.

That’s because of President Trump’s executive order suspending the nation’s refugee program for 120 days while they review security and vetting procedures.

This family, a single mother and her two kids, are fleeing Eritrea, a country torn by border conflict and poverty.

“They've been in Ethiopia for nearly a decade waiting to be accepted into a third country for resettlement,” says Katie Carver, the lead resettlement specialist with World Relief Spokane.

She says these are people facing persecution. Last year, World Relief Spokane resettled 600 people.

“These are people that had to flee for their lives, that had no choice to leave their home countries. They didn't want to leave their home countries but it was that or be killed,” she says.

But the future is uncertain. By the end of the week, there won’t be anymore refugees arriving, and that’s going to affect people here locally.

“We don't have work to do, especially my department,” she says.

Carver says they receive federal funds for their resettlement program, but with no one to resettle, those resources go away. They’re also not sure what’s going to happen after that 120 day period.

Despite the uncertainty, Carver says the organization will stay afloat.

“We will always, always stand by refugees and immigrants and serve them to the best of our ability,” she says.

The processing time for a refugee can take up to 3 years. For more information: https://www.worldrelief.org/blog/who-is-a-refugee-and-what-do-they-go-through-to-get-to-the-u-s

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Joseph John Davis has been convicted of first degree murder of his former stepson, 17-month-old baby Maliki.  In August of 2016, Coeur d'Alene Police were called to a home on North 5th St. for a 17-month-old boy who was having breathing difficulties and showed signs of head trauma. Baby Maliki was taken to Kootenai Health before being air-lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Medical 

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 5th.

