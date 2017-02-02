Australian PM won't comment on report of terse Trump call

Australian PM won't comment on report of terse Trump callPosted: Updated:
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck. Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old>>
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'
SPOKANE, Wash. - These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing. "It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran. Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of>>
Joseph John Davis convicted of murdering stepson baby Maliki
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Joseph John Davis has been convicted of first degree murder of his former stepson, 17-month-old baby Maliki. In August of 2016, Coeur d'Alene Police were called to a home on North 5th St. for a 17-month-old boy who was having breathing difficulties and showed signs of head trauma. Baby Maliki was taken to Kootenai Health before being air-lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Medical>>
Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck. Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 5th.>>
PHOTOS: Salish School of Spokane vandalized by hateful graffiti
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after graffiti was found written on the walls and a whiteboard at the Salish School of Spokane ECEAP Center. In response to the act of vandalism, the school posted pictures of the graffiti to their Facebook page Friday, asking for the community to join in support on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. at the ECEAP Center to perform a cleansing ceremony, paint over the damage, and>>
Deputies find counterfeit money in trespassing suspect's pocket
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Deputies in Moses Lake found a counterfeit $100 bill in the pants pocket of a trespassing suspect that they arrested Friday. A woman called 911 after finding a man inside her home. When she confronted him, the man ran out the back door and into a home across the street. Deputies arrested 25-year-old Mauricio Guerrero-Segoviano of Royal City. While searching him, they found the counterfeit bill in his pocket.>>
Bonner County deputy shot in the line of duty returns to work
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A Bonner County deputy who was shot in the line of duty in January will return to duty on Sunday. Deputies Justin Penn and Michael Gagnon were both critically injured while serving an arrest warrant in Blanchard, Idaho. Both deputies were shot with a .44 magnum revolver and rushed to the hospital, where they underwent surgery. Deputy Penn was released after a few days, but Deputy Gagnon was hospitalized for a week before he was released.>>
Detectives in Spokane investigate remains found by hunter
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote wooded area in West Spokane County. Wednesday morning, a hunter reported finding what appeared to be a skull, partially covered by dirt, in a remote wooded area near the general area of Brooks and Thorpe Road. The hunter walked back to his vehicle, reported the incident to law>>
Best friends start successful charity hockey game in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started as a friendly ice hockey adventure. Last weekend was the Guns and Hoses charity ice hockey game. Law enforcement vs firefighters, duking it out for a good cause. For the last eight years, the game has raised money for cancer. It started out for an individual but has grown from there. "It didnt take long to get plugged in with ACCOIN American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest,">>
Bloomsday runner statues coming back to life
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’ve driven by the Bloomsday runner statues in Riverfront Park lately, you’ve probably noticed something different about them. The statues are wearing Bloomsday shirts from years past. It’s the 21st straight year Lala Gerber has shared the Bloomsday tradition with Spokanites and tourists. After the race, all the shirts are gone and Gerber doesn’t know where they end up. But she says she hopes they end up in>>
Paying for parking moving toward apps
SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane moves more toward using your smart phone to pay for parking, it can be confusing as the transition happens. Diamond Parking is the latest to make this move. Valynn Holland has been using the cash boxes to pay for parking in their lots because she parks there for work. “It’s about $100 a month I think we pay,” she says. But she says, in the last six months, she’s gotten at least seven tickets after she>>
