Australian PM won't comment on report of terse Trump call

CANBERRA, Australia -

Australia's prime minister says his country's relationship with the United States remains "very strong" and has refused to comment on a newspaper report that an angry President Donald Trump cut short their first telephone call as national leaders.
    
At the heart of the weekend conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was a deal struck with the Obama administration that would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the United States.
    
Turnbull declined to comment on reports in The Washington Post on Thursday that Trump had described the agreement as "the worst deal ever" and accused Turnbull of seeking to export the "next Boston bombers."

