Didn't like what Punxsutawney Phil had to say? KHQ's Carlos has some better news!

KHQ.COM - On this Groundhog Day we decided we didn't really like what Punxsutawney Phil had to say when he announced we would have six more weeks of winter. Besides, he's on the east coast anyway.



So we brought in Carlos! Carlos Van Taco is KHQ's resident guinea pig (his name chosen by our executive producer's children). to let us know what the Spokane area can expect. Carlos had to think long and hard but ultimately, he decided Spring is coming!