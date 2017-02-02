Hostage situation at Delaware prison ends with one dead

A hostage situation at a Delaware state prison has ended with one hostage dead.



According to authorities, shortly after 5:00 a.m. local time Delaware State Police breached the building where inmates were holding two Department of Corrections hostages.



One hostage was rescued safely, the other was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.



The two were among four prison employees and a handful of inmates who were originally taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn correctional center in the town of Smyrna Wednesday morning.



The prison is the largest adult male correctional facility in the state, housing about 2500 minimum, medium, and maximum security inmates.



Inmates say they are upset with Donald Trump's leadership as well as education and rehabilitation services at the prison.