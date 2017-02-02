WATCH: 4-year-old Wallace boy sings National Anthem - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: 4-year-old Wallace boy sings National Anthem

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
PHOTO/VIDEO: Facebook/Wallace Miners Athletics PHOTO/VIDEO: Facebook/Wallace Miners Athletics
WALLACE, Idaho -

His name is Oliver Larson and he's only 4-year-old!

The video of Oliver singing the National Anthem recently at a Wallace Miners High School basketball game was sent to us on our Facebook page. The video was originally posted on the Wallace Miners Athletics Facebook page and shows young Oliver proudly and confidently singing The Star-Spangled Banner in front of a crowd before the game, and capping it off nicely with a "Let's Go Miners!"

Well done, Oliver! Well done! 

Much better than these famous flubs!

R. Kelly 2005

Aaron Neville, Aretha Franklin & Dr. John 2006

Scott Stapp 2005

Michael Bolton - 2003

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:22:57 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

  • Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport

    Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:36 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:54:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>

  • Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

    Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:53:48 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.

    >>

    ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.

    >>

  • Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby in slop

    Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby in slop

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:33:58 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together. Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.

    >>

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together. Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.

    >>
    •   