WATCH: 4-year-old Wallace boy sings National Anthem

His name is Oliver Larson and he's only 4-year-old!

The video of Oliver singing the National Anthem recently at a Wallace Miners High School basketball game was sent to us on our Facebook page . The video was originally posted on the Wallace Miners Athletics Facebook page and shows young Oliver proudly and confidently singing The Star-Spangled Banner in front of a crowd before the game, and capping it off nicely with a "Let's Go Miners!"

Well done, Oliver! Well done!

Much better than these famous flubs!

R. Kelly 2005

Aaron Neville, Aretha Franklin & Dr. John 2006

Scott Stapp 2005