Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 2nd

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (AP) -- A man walking his dogs along a New Jersey beach found a bottle that contained a note which appears to have been written by someone from England.

Vince Stango says a recent storm washed away the sand dunes on Harvey Cedars and that's when he spotted the bottle.

Stango tells the Asbury Park Press the note was written on stationery from the Cunard cruise line. The note read: "Found the bottle? Read this note? I'm Stuart, if you wish, call or mail me. Speak or mail soon. England Stuart."

Stango sent a message to an email address that was provided and called two phone numbers in the United Kingdom. So far, no response.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) -- The pastor of a Connecticut church has been charged with stealing about $8,000 worth of electricity.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bishop William Marshall, pastor of City of Life Worship and Deliverance Center in Bridgeport, was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny.

Marshall, who was released on a promise to appear in court, did not return calls for comment.

Authorities say investigators for United Illuminating Co. had checked a meter at a building where Marshall was operating a barbershop in October. Police say even though power to the barbershop had been disconnected in 2013 for failure to pay a $4,000 bill, it appeared that electricity was still being delivered.

Investigators say the meter had been illegally reconnected, powering the barbershop but not registering the service on the meter.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MILAN (AP) -- The Mafia stronghold of Corleone has produced another godfather saga, but this one is unlikely to end up as a movie.

A bishop in Sicily is contesting a parish priest's decision to allow the son of Italy's most notorious mobster to become his niece's godfather during a baptism ceremony in December.

The ANSA news agency on Thursday quoted Archbishop Michele Pennisi saying that neither he nor the Vatican had been informed of the Corleone priest's plans to allow Salvo Riina - the son of Salvatore "Toto" Riina - to be a godfather in the Catholic church.

The elder Riina is serving a life sentence for several murders. Salvo Riina served eight years sentence for Mafia association.

Corleone is the ancestral home and surname of the title characters in "The Godfather" films.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida businessman who faked his own death to defraud insurance companies has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 63-year-old Jose Lantigua was sentenced Wednesday in Jacksonville after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud, identity theft and other charges.

The former owner of a furniture business, Lantigua and his wife told people that he had mad cow disease and was traveling to Venezuela for treatment. According to his plea agreement, he went there to obtain a fake death certificate.

He was arrested last year in North Carolina while applying for a passport in another man's name.

Lantigua's wife, who also pleaded guilty to her part in the scam, received five years of probation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - A former Royal Canadian Mint employee who stole 22 cookie-sized pieces of refined gold by hiding them in his rectum has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Leston Lawrence was found guilty last November of stealing the pieces from the mint and selling 17 of them through Ottawa Gold Buyers.

Ontario Court judge Peter Doody on Thursday sentenced Lawrence and ordered him to pay a fine of US$145,900 (CA$190,000).

Doody says the stolen gold was worth US$127,116.11 (CA$165,451.14).

Court testimony indicated that Lawrence was involved in purifying recently procured gold and sometimes worked alone, out of sight of security cameras.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORTLAND, OR (WCMH) - Most people don't expect their pets to send them to the emergency room, but that's exactly what happened to one Oregon woman.

Ashley Glaw, of Portland, took to social media and posted a photo from the emergency room after her pet snake decided that her gauged earlobe would be a nice place to hang out.

Glaw said she was holding her snake Bart when he caught sight of the hole in her earlobe. She said Bart went through the hole so quickly that she didn't have time to stop him. Then, he got stuck.

Luckily, Glaw and Bart are both fine after doctors made a small cut in her ear and wiggled Bart free with the help of some Vaseline.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Everyone's had a bad conference call experience when someone who dialed in puts the call on hold, and loud holding music makes it impossible for the call to continue.

The Alaska Marijuana Control Board had a bit of that and a sound of a different sort during its meeting Thursday.

Someone who had dialed in to the meeting in Juneau flushed a toilet.

About 40 people were on the line, including enforcement officer James Hoelscher from Anchorage.

During his report, muffled noises were heard in the background and then the very distinct sound of a toilet flushing.

Board member Mark Springer stopped the meeting and admonished the unknown flusher as being rude.

Springer asked whoever was walking around with a cellphone in their pocket, and who had flushed the toilet, to mute their phone.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police are searching for a man they say vandalized the inside of an elevator at the Galleria garage in Scottsdale.

According to police, the man "donkey kicked" the doors several times and then kicked the elevator control panel, destroying it, while inside the elevator on Jan. 15.

The man was able to force open the elevator doors and flee the area.

Police say the elevator was damaged to the point that it was inoperable with an estimated repair cost of $22,000.

The man is described as a white male 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with short light brown hair and a receding hairline.

He was wearing ripped jeans, a black T-shirt and carrying a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Anonymous tips can be left at www.Tipsoft.com or by calling 480-312-TIPS(8477).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(TMZ) Stitches learned karma's a bitch after parking in a handicap space, because cops busted him for gun and drug charges ... as he was backing out of the spot.

According to the police report, officers spotted the rapper's Porsche pulling out of a Miami Whole Foods lot Wednesday night. Cops immediately recognized Stitches from previous arrests -- he has a unique face -- and asked if he had a gun. He said no.

However, he did immediately hand over a rolled up, slightly burnt joint ... according to cops. When they searched the car, they found a Glock under his seat and 2 magazines of ammo. Cops say he apologized and said he thought they were asking if he had a gun ON him ... not IN his car.

Must've been a potent strain he was smoking.

Cops say they also found a mason jar filled with 39.2 grams of weed and one oxycodone pill, no prescription. He was booked for felony gun and weed possession.

Looks like he caught a break on the handicap parking.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - A Mapleton man had more than his heart stolen after planning a meetup with a woman from an online dating site.

The Register-Guard reports that the man ended up alone, nude and robbed at a Springfield motel after the woman took his clothing, wallet and cellphone.

Police say the man had been communicating with a woman who called herself Lacey for about two months before they arranged to meet Tuesday. She told him to leave the door unlocked and that she would be there shortly. He then decided to take a shower while he waited.

When the man emerged from the shower he found all of his belongings were gone.

The man told police he didn't know his date's last name. When he tried to show officers her Tinder profile, she had already deleted her account.

