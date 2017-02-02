Check your locks! Latest crime data shows this is the most commo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Check your locks! Latest crime data shows this is the most common crime in Spokane this year

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

What kind of crime has been committed the most in Spokane in the last 30 days?

Is it home break-ins? No. Aggravated assault? Not even close. Drugs or alcohol violations? Wrong again.

It's car break-ins, by-far.

300 vehicles have been ransacked since the start of January, according to the City's crime data base. Put into map form, police can pinpoint exactly where the problem has gotten worse - in this case, the hottest spot for thefts from vehicles has been in the vicinity of Division and Francis. But there have also been numerous break-ins near Gonzaga and around Cannon Hill Park on the City's south side.

Now you know where it's happening - but how about when? Spokane P.D.'s Crime Analysis Program even spots when thefts from autos are most likely to occur.  So, if you're reading this on a Wednesday or Thursday afternoon - you might want to go out and double-check your door locks - because it's happening right NOW.

Car break-ins have become so wide-spread, that Spokane Police on Thursday took some highly unusual steps to draw attention to the problem. We're working on that story for you tonight on KHQ Local News at 6 p.m. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:22:57 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

  • Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport

    Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:36 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck.  Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 03:02:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

  • Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:54:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>

  • Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

    Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:53:48 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.

    >>

    ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.

    >>
    •   