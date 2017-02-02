Check your locks! Latest crime data shows this is the most common crime in Spokane this year

What kind of crime has been committed the most in Spokane in the last 30 days?

Is it home break-ins? No. Aggravated assault? Not even close. Drugs or alcohol violations? Wrong again.

It's car break-ins, by-far.

300 vehicles have been ransacked since the start of January, according to the City's crime data base. Put into map form, police can pinpoint exactly where the problem has gotten worse - in this case, the hottest spot for thefts from vehicles has been in the vicinity of Division and Francis. But there have also been numerous break-ins near Gonzaga and around Cannon Hill Park on the City's south side.

Now you know where it's happening - but how about when? Spokane P.D.'s Crime Analysis Program even spots when thefts from autos are most likely to occur. So, if you're reading this on a Wednesday or Thursday afternoon - you might want to go out and double-check your door locks - because it's happening right NOW.

Car break-ins have become so wide-spread, that Spokane Police on Thursday took some highly unusual steps to draw attention to the problem. We're working on that story for you tonight on KHQ Local News at 6 p.m.