Montana dog catcher caught smoking meth in county truck

(AP) - A Montana dog catcher has pleaded not guilty to 16 criminal charges after being caught on hidden camera smoking methamphetamine while on duty.



The Montana Standard reports that police arrested 37-year-old Braden Blodnick of Anaconda January 23 on drug and paraphernalia charges. Police say Blodnick was also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to flush drugs down a holding cell toilet during booking.



Prosecutors also charged him with child endangerment for picking up his girlfriend's 11-year-old child from school in a county-owned truck after smoking meth inside it and then taking the child to a home containing drug paraphernalia. He is also charged with stealing a lighter and tobacco grinder.



Police placed the hidden camera in Blodnick's truck after receiving tips that the dog catcher was selling meth out of the country truck.



___



Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/2/2017 11:04:21 AM (GMT -8:00)