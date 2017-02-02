Pilot error likely cause of 2015 small plane crash near Hope

A report says pilot error and insufficient preflight preparations are the likely causes of a 2015 small plane crash that killed three people.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that according to a final National Transportation Safety Board report published on Tuesday, pilot error likely caused the Oct. 8, 2015 crash in the Cabinet Mountains near Hope. A report released by the NTSB on the crash lists 59-year-old Pamela Bird as the pilot. It also states 80-year-old pilot-rated passenger Tookie Hensley was sitting in the copilot seat prior to taking off. Pilot-rated passenger Donald Hensley was sitting in the back, according to the report.

"The investigation was unable to determine who was flying the airplane at the time of the collision with terrain," according to this summary .

All three were killed in the crash.



The flight left from the Bird Aviation Museum and Invention Center in Sagle, Idaho, which has its own airstrip. It was headed to Minot, North Dakota.



The report determined that, based on elevation of the wreckage, the pilot likely did not select an altitude sufficient to clear the mountains.



Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

