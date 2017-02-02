Boy involved in 2013 murder plot expelled from high school

(AP) - A boy who planned to kill a fellow fifth-grade student in 2013 has been expelled from Deer Park High School this year following his release from juvenile detention.



According to court documents, he was expelled for planning to disrupt operations of Deer Park High School.



The Spokesman-Review says Stevens County officials couldn't comment on the specifics of the allegations.



Now 15, the boy is still on probation from his 2013 conviction.



When he was 11, the boy brought a pistol and a knife to Fort Colville Elementary School. He planned to kill a girl who had annoyed him.



The boy was sentenced to more than four years in Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie, Washington.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/2/2017 8:23:02 AM (GMT -8:00)