VIDEO: SPD releases body camera video to show benefits of tasers

Spokane Police have released a body camera video of officers using a taser to bring down a suspect in order to show how using one can de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation.

According to police, the man in the video, Tyrone Tummings, stole an ax from his work site and used it to damage cars and mailboxes downtown.

The incident occurred in January of 2016.

KHQ’s security cameras caught Tummings running past the station, ax in hand, as police arrived.

When officers confronted Tummings, he took off.

The chase lasted for about three blocks before officers were able to taser him, helping bring the man down.

Tummings was arrested an no one was hurt.

KHQ has a call in to the county prosecutor to find out where Tummings is today and is still waiting to hear back.