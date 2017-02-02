VIDEO: SPD releases body camera video to show benefits of tasers

VIDEO: SPD releases body camera video to show benefits of tasersPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake
Spokane Police searching for missing boy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport
Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck. Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old>>
NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck. Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old>>
Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'
Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'
SPOKANE, Wash. - These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing. "It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran. Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing. "It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran. Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of>>
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station
Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>
Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism
Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.>>
Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill
Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill
ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.>>
ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.>>
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby in slop
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby in slop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together. Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.>>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together. Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.>>
Nigeria official says 83 Chibok girls released
Nigeria official says 83 Chibok girls released
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) - A Nigerian military official with knowledge of the rescue operation says 83 Chibok schoolgirls are free more than three years after a mass abduction by Boko Haram extremists. Family members say they are eagerly awaiting a list of names and "our hopes and expectations are high.">>
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) - A Nigerian military official with knowledge of the rescue operation says 83 Chibok schoolgirls are free more than three years after a mass abduction by Boko Haram extremists. Family members say they are eagerly awaiting a list of names and "our hopes and expectations are high.">>
Fire forces evacuations in southern Georgia
Fire forces evacuations in southern Georgia
FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) - The entire town of St. George in Georgia's southernmost county is now under a mandatory evacuation order issued after a wildfire in the Okefenokee Swamp began encroaching onto private property. The unincorporated community has about 2,000 people. Saturday's evacuation initially included a sparsely populated rural area of Charleton County from Jim Crawford Loop road south to St. George on the west side of Highway 121.>>
FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) - The entire town of St. George in Georgia's southernmost county is now under a mandatory evacuation order issued after a wildfire in the Okefenokee Swamp began encroaching onto private property. The unincorporated community has about 2,000 people. Saturday's evacuation initially included a sparsely populated rural area of Charleton County from Jim Crawford Loop road south to St. George on the west side of Highway 121.>>
Ben & Jerry's issues recall due to peanut butter ice cream in chocolate fudge packages
Ben & Jerry's issues recall due to peanut butter ice cream in chocolate fudge packages
KHQ.com - Ben & Jerry's ice cream is voluntarily recalling a limited number of boxes of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, which they say may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup pint slices. Since the peanut butter cup flavor contains the known allergen peanut, and it's not made clear on the outer packaging, the company declared a limited voluntary recall.>>
KHQ.com - Ben & Jerry's ice cream is voluntarily recalling a limited number of boxes of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, which they say may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup pint slices. Since the peanut butter cup flavor contains the known allergen peanut, and it's not made clear on the outer packaging, the company declared a limited voluntary recall.>>
Pentagon says Navy SEAL was killed in Somalia operation
Pentagon says Navy SEAL was killed in Somalia operation
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has identified the Navy SEAL who was killed in a military operation in Somalia. The Defense Department says Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab. He is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has identified the Navy SEAL who was killed in a military operation in Somalia. The Defense Department says Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab. He is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.>>
New health bill: Seattle hospital could lose $627M a year
New health bill: Seattle hospital could lose $627M a year
SEATTLE (AP) - The executive director of Seattle's Harborview Medical Center says the hospital could lose more than $627 million a year starting in 2026 when the full impact of the health care bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives would be realized.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - The executive director of Seattle's Harborview Medical Center says the hospital could lose more than $627 million a year starting in 2026 when the full impact of the health care bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives would be realized.>>
Uber to pay $40,000 for unsolicited texts to customers
Uber to pay $40,000 for unsolicited texts to customers
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Attorney General's Office says ride-hailing service Uber has agreed to pay $40,000 and to stop sending unsolicited text messages to customers in the state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says hundreds and perhaps thousands of people in the state received texts and didn't know how to stop them.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Attorney General's Office says ride-hailing service Uber has agreed to pay $40,000 and to stop sending unsolicited text messages to customers in the state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says hundreds and perhaps thousands of people in the state received texts and didn't know how to stop them.>>