Trending on top: How the Zags keep cool when their streak is hot

by Morgan Marum, Content Center Coordinator
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The interest in the Zags has never been this high, this early. Like clockwork, Google Trends shows the interest in Gonzaga spike in March, but it is the beginning of February and the madness has begun.

In an attempt to live up to the hype, what is a coach to do? Coach Freddie Rehkow of Central Valley knows what it is like to keep a streak alive. He and his girls varsity team have not lost a game since February 2015.

“A lot of people get caught up in the record, but we don’t care. We just want to get better every day,” Coach Rehkow says.

He says they play each game like they are 0-0. Coach reminds his team, “the polls mean nothing, you have to beat them all to win it.”

