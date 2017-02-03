Stranger surprises 88-year-old woman with special gift

Last month we brought you the story of Lorrayne Erickson- the 88 year old north Spokane woman had her car stolen on Christmas, stranding her and her son Brad at home

Living on social security, Lorrayne and Brad were forced to rely on friends for rides, making it difficult for them to make it to doctor’s appointments and the food bank.

A complete stranger saw our story and decided she needed to do something.

Chances are if you're looking for Jade Wasson, you’ll find her here in the automotive building on the Spokane community college campus.

The SCC student and mechanic loves working on cars- especially Subaru’s.

When Jade learned about the Subaru Legacy that 88 year old Lorrayne Erickson depended on so much had been stolen, she decided she wanted to make a difference.

Jade started a go fund me page to raise money and began looking for a Subaru similar to the one Lorrayne had taken.

When she found one? That’s when the work began.

Meanwhile, a few miles away in her north Spokane home, Lorrayne and her son talked to KHQ’s Patrick Erickson about just how difficult it’s been trying to get around with no car.

The two did get their stolen Subaru back a few weeks ago….

Thieves who had taken it had stripped it and Lorrayne and her son couldn't afford to get it fixed.

Hitting rock bottom, Lorrayne had no clue what was about to happen next.

Jade, along with the Spokane Subaru Club, had a special surprise.

Neighbors who had come out to see what was happening were thrilled.

Local businesses and nonprofits also chipped in, donating food, a new battery and tires for her car.



The kindness of the strangers, leaving Lorrayne and the rest of us speechless.