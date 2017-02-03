Stranger surprises 88-year-old woman with special gift - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Stranger surprises 88-year-old woman with special gift

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Last month we brought you the story of Lorrayne Erickson- the 88 year old north Spokane woman had her car stolen on Christmas, stranding her and her son Brad at home

Living on social security, Lorrayne and Brad were forced to rely on friends for rides, making it difficult for them to make it to doctor’s appointments and the food bank.

A complete stranger saw our story and decided she needed to do something.

Chances are if you're looking for Jade Wasson, you’ll find her here in the automotive building on the Spokane community college campus.

The SCC student and mechanic loves working on cars- especially Subaru’s.

When Jade learned about the Subaru Legacy that 88 year old Lorrayne Erickson depended on so much had been stolen, she decided she wanted to make a difference.

Jade started a go fund me page to raise money and began looking for a Subaru similar to the one Lorrayne had taken.

When she found one? That’s when the work began.

Meanwhile, a few miles away in her north Spokane home, Lorrayne and her son talked to KHQ’s Patrick Erickson about just how difficult it’s been trying to get around with no car.

The two did get their stolen Subaru back a few weeks ago….

Thieves who had taken it had stripped it and Lorrayne and her son couldn't afford to get it fixed.

Hitting rock bottom, Lorrayne had no clue what was about to happen next.

Jade, along with the Spokane Subaru Club, had a special surprise.

Neighbors who had come out to see what was happening were thrilled.

Local businesses and nonprofits also chipped in, donating food, a new battery and tires for her car.

The kindness of the strangers, leaving Lorrayne and the rest of us speechless. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 03:02:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

  • Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:22:57 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 03:02:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

  • Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:54:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>

  • Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

    Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:53:48 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.

    >>

    ATLANTA (AP) - Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks. The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year.

    >>
    •   