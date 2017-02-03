WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Snow on the way!

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

*Winter Weather Advisories* From 7am Friday morning through 10am Saturday morning for Spokane, Washington and Idaho Palouse, Okanogan Highlands, and Upper and Lower Columbia Basin. 2-5" expected at the valley floors, 6-12" in the surrounding mountains.

*Winter Storm Warning* From 10am Friday through 4pm Saturday. For the NE Mountains of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains, East slopes of the Southern Cascades and Columbia Gorge, Northern Panhandle, including CDA and Lookout pass. 4-8" in the Valleys and 8-13" in the surrounding mountains.

Friday: Models have back off on timing, bring this system in between 7-8am. Snow expected throughout today and into tonight. likely bringing 1-3" of snow to the valley floors here in Spokane throughout the day. 28°

Friday Night/Saturday: Snow continues, in fact we could see another 1-3" of new snow before snow transitions to rain on Saturday.

SUPERBOWL Sunday: Looks like a soggy Super bowl forecast, GREAT day to stay in and watch some good football.

Satellite & Radar: The difficulty projecting snowfall with this next system is that it's coming in from the south. It will be warming up AS the moisture is moving through. So depending on when temps warm above freezing will determine how much snow we'll see.

7 Day Forecast: Snow on Friday and Friday night, turning to rain on Saturday with temps into the upper 30s, More widespread rain expected on SUPER BOWL Sunday as temps climb into the upper 30s! Snow then rain and melting snow could make for sloppy streets to start next week, where the chance of rain continues into Monday.

~Leslie