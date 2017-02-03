Hit-and-run at Ash and Maxwell; Person hit by car in hospital - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hit-and-run at Ash and Maxwell; Person hit by car in hospital

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police have shut down a couple lanes of Ash at Maxwell after a car hit a pedestrian and then drove off.

We know the person hit was taken to the hospital but we do not know the extent of their injuries. Police say they do not have a suspect at this time.

Ash is currently down to one lane so plan for a little delay on your morning commute.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 03:02:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

  • Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:54:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Emmanuel Macron wins French election

    Emmanuel Macron wins French election

    Sunday, May 7 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-05-07 18:42:43 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - French President Francois Hollande says that he has called centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his election victory. Hollande says it shows that the overwhelming majority of voters rallied behind the European Union and openness to the world.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - French President Francois Hollande says that he has called centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his election victory. Hollande says it shows that the overwhelming majority of voters rallied behind the European Union and openness to the world.

    >>

  • BLOOMSDAY 2017: Finisher shirts from 1977-2017

    BLOOMSDAY 2017: Finisher shirts from 1977-2017

    Monday, April 25 2016 4:24 PM EDT2016-04-25 20:24:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-07 18:20:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.

    >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Bloomsday 2017

    WATCH LIVE: Bloomsday 2017

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday 2017 is here! You can watch KHQ and SWX's coverage all morning long. On KHQ we'll be on from 7-8 a.m. Then our coverage switches over to SWX from 8-10 a.m. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can watch a stream of the finish line on swxrightnow.com and on khq.com 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday 2017 is here! You can watch KHQ and SWX's coverage all morning long. On KHQ we'll be on from 7-8 a.m. Then our coverage switches over to SWX from 8-10 a.m. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can watch a stream of the finish line on swxrightnow.com and on khq.com 

    >>
    •   