Spokane Public Schools discussing plans to eliminate valedictori - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Public Schools discussing plans to eliminate valedictorian

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, Content Center Coordinator
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Public Schools have been discussing doing away with the valedictorian system for about a year and a half. The committee has been meeting often and reaching out to students, principals, and college admission staff for input. This is not policy or procedure yet but it is a large topic of conversation.

Kevin Morrison of Spokane Public Schools says “in talking to college administration and University acceptance offices, they are looking for well-rounded students. Students who are showing interest in volunteering, arts, and extra curricular activities. They are not just looking for a student who is going to take only courses that will give them a 4.0 GPA.”

Their most recent board meeting had conversations about eliminating the valedictorian system because “we want to prevent an arms race from happening,” says Morrison.

The fear is that students are choosing not to take challenging courses such as AP Calculus for fear of failing and thus lowering their GPA. Morrison says students are sacrificing passion for things like music to raise their chances of keeping a higher GPA. The Board wants to challenge students in school and Morrison says the current valedictorian system “isn’t helping prepare a student for college or life beyond high school.”

This is still in the discussion stage and the Spokane Public School Board will meet next Wednesday to discuss further. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 03:02:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

  • Photos: Bloomsday 2017 draws thousands

    Photos: Bloomsday 2017 draws thousands

    Sunday, May 7 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-07 21:13:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday 2017 has come to a close. Thousands of runners and walkers took to the streets of Spokane to participate in the annual tradition. The 41st annual run brought elite runners from all over the world and runners from right here in Spokane. Were you among the thousands of Bloomies to snag a coveted 2017 finisher shirt?

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday 2017 has come to a close. Thousands of runners and walkers took to the streets of Spokane to participate in the annual tradition. The 41st annual run brought elite runners from all over the world and runners from right here in Spokane. Were you among the thousands of Bloomies to snag a coveted 2017 finisher shirt?

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump praises Macron for 'big win' in France's election

    Trump praises Macron for 'big win' in France's election

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:10:14 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is offering praise and congratulations to centrist Emmanuel Macron, who has been elected as France's youngest president ever. Trump describes Macron's victory over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential runoff as a "big win."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is offering praise and congratulations to centrist Emmanuel Macron, who has been elected as France's youngest president ever. Trump describes Macron's victory over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential runoff as a "big win."

    >>

  • State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months

    State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:06:10 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.      The Olympian reported Thursday that the law snaps an old rule that stopped new workers from taking vacation time.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.      The Olympian reported Thursday that the law snaps an old rule that stopped new workers from taking vacation time.

    >>

  • Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Sunday, May 7 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-07 21:56:01 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - The family of a black 15-year-old is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department. Jordan Edwards' funeral was Saturday, one week after he was shot dead in a vehicle leaving a chaotic house party in Balch Springs.

    >>

    DALLAS (AP) - The family of a black 15-year-old is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department. Jordan Edwards' funeral was Saturday, one week after he was shot dead in a vehicle leaving a chaotic house party in Balch Springs.

    >>
    •   