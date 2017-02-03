Spokane Public Schools discussing plans to eliminate valedictorian

The Spokane Public Schools have been discussing doing away with the valedictorian system for about a year and a half. The committee has been meeting often and reaching out to students, principals, and college admission staff for input. This is not policy or procedure yet but it is a large topic of conversation.

Kevin Morrison of Spokane Public Schools says “in talking to college administration and University acceptance offices, they are looking for well-rounded students. Students who are showing interest in volunteering, arts, and extra curricular activities. They are not just looking for a student who is going to take only courses that will give them a 4.0 GPA.”

Their most recent board meeting had conversations about eliminating the valedictorian system because “we want to prevent an arms race from happening,” says Morrison.

The fear is that students are choosing not to take challenging courses such as AP Calculus for fear of failing and thus lowering their GPA. Morrison says students are sacrificing passion for things like music to raise their chances of keeping a higher GPA. The Board wants to challenge students in school and Morrison says the current valedictorian system “isn’t helping prepare a student for college or life beyond high school.”

This is still in the discussion stage and the Spokane Public School Board will meet next Wednesday to discuss further.