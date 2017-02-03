UPDATE: 20-year-old Spokane man identified in fatal crash on Highway 195 near Rosalia

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

The Washington State Patrol says a 20-year-old Spokane man was killed after a collision with a semi-truck Friday morning near Rosalia.

Troopers say Alexander Martin Gill was driving his pickup north on Highway 195 south of Rosalia, lost control and collided with a semi-truck heading southbound. Gill died at the scene.

Troopers say Gill was driving too fast for conditions, and there are no charges pending against the driver of the semi-truck.