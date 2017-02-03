City of Spokane declares stage 1 snow event - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane declares stage 1 snow event

SPOKANE, Wash. -

CITY OF SPOKANE RELEASE: Friday 11:53 a.m.

The City of Spokane has declared a Stage 1 snow event. Cars should be moved to the EVEN side of the street on residential hill routes by 10 p.m. this evening to allow snow plows to pass.  The City’s goal is to complete the stage 1 plow in 2 days or less.

What Citizens Can Expect:

Currently, the City has 53 pieces of equipment focused on snow emergency routes which include arterials, hospital district routes, STA fixed bus routes, outlying areas, Neighborhood Business Centers, the Central Business District, and residential hills. City utility crews have been redirected to snow coverage to maximize the availability of resources throughout the storm. Citizens can monitor snow removal progress online.

What is expected of Citizens during a Stage 1 Snow Event?

  • Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes within 6 hours
  • Move parked cars in residential hill routes to the even side of the street
  • Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours
  • The City also asks motorists to:
  • Slow down, be patient, and drive according to conditions.
  • Not to follow plows closely. They can generate clouds of snow making it difficult to see and can kick up sand. (Staying four car lengths back is a good rule of thumb)
  • Not try to pass plow trucks; it’s very dangerous.
  • Not get between plows as they often work in teams of two or three
  • Drive with caution when near a plow as the plow operator may not have the same field of vision as a smaller vehicle. You will see them, but they may not see you.

