City of Spokane declares stage 1 snow event

CITY OF SPOKANE RELEASE: Friday 11:53 a.m.

The City of Spokane has declared a Stage 1 snow event. Cars should be moved to the EVEN side of the street on residential hill routes by 10 p.m. this evening to allow snow plows to pass. The City’s goal is to complete the stage 1 plow in 2 days or less.

What Citizens Can Expect:

Currently, the City has 53 pieces of equipment focused on snow emergency routes which include arterials, hospital district routes, STA fixed bus routes, outlying areas, Neighborhood Business Centers, the Central Business District, and residential hills. City utility crews have been redirected to snow coverage to maximize the availability of resources throughout the storm. Citizens can monitor snow removal progress online.

What is expected of Citizens during a Stage 1 Snow Event?