PHOTOS: Snow and ice cause havoc on Spokane area highways

Law enforcement agencies in the Spokane area advised drivers to stay off the roads on Friday as multiple slide-offs and crashes slowed traffic.

The Washington State Patrol said there were several slide-offs Friday morning and into the afternoon in the Spokane-area, but none as of 12:45 p.m. involved serious injuries. Troopers did say, however, they are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195 near Rosalia.

Meanwhile, the Spokane Police Department closed Stevens south of 7th Friday afternoon due to icy conditions and advised drivers to stay off the road if they didn't need to be out.

