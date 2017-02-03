Pullman police training to administer life-saving nasal spray

In an effort to save the lives of those in the community, Pullman Police are being trained to administer Narcan nasal spray, an emergency substance to counteract life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose.

Opioids are central nervous system depressants, which include drugs such as heroin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl.

Opioid overdoses claimed the lives of over 33,000 people in 2015.

Whitman County had seven opioid overdose deaths from 2013 to 2015, and Pullman alone has had two since October 2016.

According to police, Narcan is an attractive life-saving tool for law enforcement because it does not cause any harm when administered; it blocks the opioid from the brain’s receptors.

Officers say they will administer Narcan to those found in severe distress from an apparent opioid overdose prior to the arrival of medics.

Narcan can also be used in cases when an officer accidentally comes in contact with a drug such as fentanyl, which is hundreds of times more potent than heroin.

Pullman Police say they plan to deploy Narcan with their officers in the coming weeks.