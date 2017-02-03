Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 3rd

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has been sued by Wawa.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa, which has more than 700 convenience stores in six states, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit last week against the store in Paterson, saying Dawa is taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation.

"Dawa" is a casual way to say "come in" in Korean and is interpreted to mean "welcome."

Dawa owner Mike Han told the Courier-Post that he used that name for his store, which sits in an industrial area between a rail line and the Passaic River, because everyone is welcome there.

But Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said that the company has an obligation to protect the brand name and ensure consumers aren't confused. She said the company, which has stores about 20 miles away from Dawa, reached out to the store multiple times to try to resolve the matter privately.

"We wish them nothing but success," she said. "Just without our name included."

Wawa's name is derived from the Lenape tribe's word for Canada goose.

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Rattlesnakes often hide in rural Texas homes, but few are discovered peering up from a toilet.

Snake removal expert Nathan Hawkins said Friday that he was called to a home near Abilene last month after a boy lifted the toilet lid and was surprised to find an adult rattlesnake poking out of the water with most of its body extended down into the drain.

Hawkins says the snake found its way into the house's plumbing through an exposed pipe.

The boy's mother decapitated the snake and Hawkins removed 23 others that he found nesting in the storm cellar and beneath the home.

Hawkins posted details of the account to his company's Facebook page and the post has been shared thousands of times.

TYRE, N.Y. (AP) - New York state's newest casino has 2,000 slot machines, 77 table games, 12 poker tables, a food court, a concert venue - and a cemetery.

The Las Vegas-style del Lago Resort and Casino opened Wednesday in the Cayuga County town of Tyre. The developer, Rochester-based Wilmorite, had to build the casino's parking lot around an old family cemetery containing the graves of people who farmed the surrounding land generations ago.

People who live nearby tell WSTM-TV in Syracuse that the decedents of those buried in the small cemetery didn't want them disturbed during construction.

Town officials say the casino plans to build a fence around the cemetery and make it accessible to the families whose loved-ones are buried there.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) - A cat named Pooh has been given a new lease of life in Bulgaria, becoming the country's first "bionic cat" with a pair of prosthetic hind legs.

Veterinary surgeon Vladislav Zlatinov carried out the operation that in Europe has only previously been done in Britain. He was aiming to give the fluffy, black-and-white cat who was probably hit by a train a chance at the sort of independence that the traditional solution - a set of wheels - would never have offered.

Zlatinov relied on a few publications in scientific journals. With no commercial implants available, the parts had to be custom-built.

At the end of the complex surgery, Pooh had a pair of titanium legs implanted into his body. They are connected to external prostheses that can be changed like shoes.

Pooh had to recover for six weeks before he could test out his new limbs. Now, he is getting used to them, Zlatinov said, adding that Pooh notices the prostheses and tries to keep them clean.

Since the surgery on Pooh, Zlatinov has operated on three more cats, and more are on the waiting list.

Clifton, NJ - Two men were arrested this week after having sex on a display bed at a Bed Bath & Beyond in New Jersey while the store was open.

According to The Record - a newspaper in Woodland Park, New Jersey - the 28-year-old men each face several charges including lewdness after the Monday incident.

A Bed Bath & Beyond employee saw the men "engaged in a sex act" and called police, according to The Record. The identities of the suspects has not been revealed because at least one of them was found to be infected with scabies, meaning their identities are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Because scabies are highly contagious, the arresting officers were treated at a hospital and the booking station where the suspects were taken was fumigated.

A Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson told The Record that the bed used in the sex act was "immediately pulled from the floor and discarded."

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don't even want a fake version of him to speak.

An online petition was started last week, asking Walt Disney World to keep an animatronic Trump silent in its Hall of Presidents attraction.

The attraction has animatronic figures of all U.S. presidents. Recent incumbent presidents have recorded speeches for their animatronic doubles.

The Change.org petition says Trump ran a campaign filled with hateful speech and he doesn't deserve to have a voice at a place like Disney World in Florida.

A Disney spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email and call seeking comment.

The Hall of Presidents temporarily closed earlier this month so the new animatronic president could be installed.

It reopens in June.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bob "Notorious B.O.B." Shoudt choked down 409 chicken wings to become the finger-licking champion of Philadelphia's Wing Bowl.

His winning finish Friday was 20 wings less than Molly Schuyler inhaled last year to take the championship title.

But Schuyler won a special, five-minute race this year against Bill "El Wingador" Simmonds after downing 95 wings.

The morning eating ordeal draws boozy spectators who tailgate beforehand outside the city's sports arena to watch flamboyant contestants and suggestively-clad women known as Wingettes. This year, rapper Coolio performed between rounds.

Shoudt took home $10,000, a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Even with the slogan "if you heave, you leave," the event included some romance. One contestant proposed to his girlfriend after he was ejected from the eat-off. She said "yes."

A woman in Northern Australia called police to report her marijuana deal's outrageously high prices.

The report posted by Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services on Facebook reads "Is your drug dealer ripping you off?

A call to police yesterday had to top the list of 'unusual'.

A woman called police to complain about the price of marijuana in her community, reporting that her local drug dealer had asked for more money than the usual.

Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike. When asked for further details, the woman hung up.

If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we'd love to help."

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Mobile City Clerk Lisa Lambert says she's been complaining for years about a stench in her ninth-floor office, and now she knows what caused it: dead rats and pigeons behind a wall.

Lambert tells Al.com that work crews tore out the plasterboard wall last week and found the creatures' bodies.

Mobile County owns the 10-story Government Plaza building, which was built in the early 1990s.

The County Commission "just became aware of the situation" in Lambert's office, spokeswoman Dena Pollard said.

"We are in the process of evaluating the issue and planning on how to proceed," said Pollard.

Lambert has moved to a nearby office for now.

She said she thinks $3.2 million in roof work in 2014 led to the problems with her office, which she blames for her migraines and sinus trouble.

She first heard pigeons in the walls as the work was going on, she said.

"The next thing you know, we got gnats and blow flies coming out the vents," Lambert said.

The 10th-floor office above hers was occupied by Colby Cooper, who served until recently as the mayor's chief of staff. Lambert said they'd sometimes talk about the stench.

"We would ask each other if there had been a sewage leak somewhere," Lambert said.

In an email to AL.com, Cooper said he had an air purifier in his office for over a year. He said the city "constantly" informed county officials about the odor, "but to no avail."

"The stench was so potent (especially after a rain) on a regular basis it smelled like a barnyard and was nauseating," Cooper wrote. "I am glad the issue, as disgusting as it is, has been identified and is being remedied."

Work crews cut into Cooper's office wall, found rats, and put glue traps and odor-elimination bags were placed inside the wall, Lambert said.

But the problems persisted in her office.

"The odor was so bad that I was having migraines," Lambert said. "I didn't know what it was."

When work crews cut out a hole into a portion of a wall on the eastern side of Lambert's office last month, she said, "feathers flew out." That was when the dead rats and pigeons were discovered, she said. Mold had also accumulated inside the walls.

Lambert, who has worked at Government Plaza since it opened, said she's hopeful that she can return to her old office, but she's worried about the effects on her health.

"I've been to the doctor about this," she said.

German researchers say they have found a Nazi-era submarine that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II.

The Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last September at a depth of about 900 meters (2,950 feet) near the Azores island of Pico.

The discovery was announced Thursday, exactly 75 years after the submarine was scuttled by its commander following a clash with the British destroyer HMS Westcott. All but four of its 46 crew survived.

German researchers Kirsten and Joachim Jakobsen found U-581 using a custom-made submersible designed for exploring and filming underwater life. Footage captured by the researchers shows the wreck covered in cold water corals.