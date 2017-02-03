Man loses home to fire in Curley Creek

Boundary County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Curley Creek Road Friday afternoon.

The owner of the home, Jimmy Robinson, told crews he awoke from a nap to smoke.

Robinson found the kitchen ceiling in flames, at which time part of the ceiling collapsed on him.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

Robinson suffered burns to his hands and head.

The cause of the fire is still be investigated by Sheriff's Office Investigators and the Fire Marshall.