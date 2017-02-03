Man loses home to fire in Curley Creek - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man loses home to fire in Curley Creek

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho -

Boundary County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Curley Creek Road Friday afternoon. 

The owner of the home, Jimmy Robinson, told crews he awoke from a nap to smoke. 

Robinson found the kitchen ceiling in flames, at which time part of the ceiling collapsed on him. 

Firefighters say the home is a total loss. 

Robinson suffered burns to his hands and head. 

The cause of the fire is still be investigated by Sheriff's Office Investigators and the Fire Marshall. 

    •   