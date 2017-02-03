US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks President Trump's travel ban

A U.S. judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Trump's ban on travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

The judge heard arguments Friday for the temporary restraining order that will bar enforcement of portions of the ban.

Washington State's Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit on Monday arguing the order is unconstitutional.

AG Ferguson obtains Restraining Order immediately halting Trump immigration Executive Order nationwide. — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 3, 2017

The state says the restraining order is needed to protect residents and businesses from suffering inseparable harm.

The Washington State Attorney General's office says the temporary restraining order will remain in place until U.S. District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart considers the Attorney General's lawsuit challenging key provisions of the order as illegal and unconstitutional.

If Ferguson prevails, the Executive Order would be permanently invalidated nationwide.

"The Constitution prevailed today," Ferguson said. "No one is above the law- not even the President."

Governor Jay Inslee has also released a statement regarding the temporary restraining order.

"There is still more to do. This fight isn't yet won," says Inslee. "But we should feel heartened by today's victory and more resolute than ever that we are fighting on the right side of history."

According to KOMO News, Washington-based businesses such as Amazon, Expedia, and Microsoft are in support of the restraining order, stating that it's hurt their operations.

Minnesota has joined Washington state in seeking a temporary restraining order for the ban.