Man with murder history fights deputies and K9 unit

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has taken a man into custody after he tried to flee, then fight deputies.

Friday morning a deputy went to check out Steven Patrick Namid Droogs, who appeared to be intoxicated walking on Perimeter Road.

Droogs gave deputies a false name, and then took off on foot.

Deputies say Droogs told them he had an "AR" and that they might as well kill him because he wasn't going back to prison.

The foot chase stopped at a home in the area.

Deputies found Droogs hiding in the attic of the home.

When he refused orders to come out, a Kootenai County K-9 unit was deployed.

Droogs choked and punched the K-9, and then punched a deputy multiple times.

The K-9 was able to subdue Droogs, and he surrendered to deputies.

Droogs was wanted by the Idaho Department of Corrections for absconding probation on a manslaughter charge that had been reduced from 1st degree murder.

He also had an active warrant out of Nez Perce County for aggravated assault committed after his release.

Droogs was charged Friday with battery on a K-9, battery on an officer, obstruction, and giving false information to an officer.