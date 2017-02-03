Star student concerned about district's idea to eliminate class rankings

”I hate to see students who have worked for such a high goal, it’s a really big sacrifice for these kids to achieve,” Kim Nelson says. Kim is a mother of two, one of them who is set to graduate next year.

Her daughter Halle is a top student at North Central High School. Halle has been competitive her whole life, “it is all about how hard you are willing to work,” Halle says.

She is ultimately working for the goal of being valedictorian, but Spokane Public Schools says “the valedictorian system is forcing students to sacrifice passions for things like music in effort to raise their GPA,” according to Kevin Morrison.

Halle says, “there needs to be some change, but getting rid of valedictorian might not be the answer.”

“I cross my fingers, I hope I am valedictorian,” says Halle.