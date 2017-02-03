Officer recognized for consoling citizen after loss of beloved w - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Officer recognized for consoling citizen after loss of beloved wife

by Ryan Overton
Officer Collins Officer Collins
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Sometimes in the line of duty, it’s not always about doing something big to get recognized.

For Officer Bob Collins, it started with a call that no one wanted to be a part of- a husband lost his wife.

Brad Strength lost his wife to complications with COPD, and was waiting for Spokane Police and medical examiners to arrive.

“Officer Bob was just incredible,” Brad said. “The real thing that he did was, that when the Chaplin arrived, the officer can leave but he stuck around.”

The entire time, the officer comforted and talked with Brad- going that extra mile in a citizen’s time of need.

“It is part of our job,” Officer Collins said. “But I’ve always been under the impression to stay there and comfort them the best I can. These calls are tough enough for everyone, especially police and the person who’s lost a loved one.”

Officer Collins doesn’t want to be viewed as a hero, he says the true hero in this story is the gentleman who can get up and go on with life without his loved one beside him.

KHQ offers its deepest condolences to Brad, and a thank you to Officer Collins for doing that small thing, going above and beyond. 

