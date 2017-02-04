City of Spokane declares stage 2 snow event - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane declares stage 2 snow event

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Photo: City of Spokane Twitter Photo: City of Spokane Twitter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

CITY OF SPOKANE RELEASE: Friday 9:17 p.m.

Heavy snowfall in Spokane has caused the city to declare a stage 2 snow event, initiating a full-city plow. 

The city says the goal is to complete the plow in four days. 

A stage two event is declared when six inches of snow are on the ground and more is anticipated during the current snow event. 

What is Expected of Citizens:

  • No Parking downtown between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Keep parked cars off of arterials and STA fixed bus routes.
  • Move parked cars in all residential areas to the even side of the street designated by the property address within 6 hours. (City could hand out parking tickets and tow, as needed).
  • Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours of the end of the snow event.
  • Clear vehicles of snow.
  • Help clear snow from around fire hydrants, storm drains, and mailboxes.

