Visa holders hurry to board flights to US amid reprieve

Visa holders hurry to board flights to US amid reprievePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious
Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.>>
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.>>
Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict
Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand.>>
Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check
Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane. Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane. Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.>>
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station
Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>