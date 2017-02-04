Measure aims to end daylight saving time in Washington

A state senator is pushing to eliminate daylight saving time in Washington.



KOMO reports that Republican Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside has introduced a measure that would exercise Washington's right under the Uniform Time Act to opt out of daylight saving time and remain on Pacific Standard Time year round.



In 2015, a similar bill in both the Senate and House failed to move out of their respective committees and was never voted on by lawmakers.



Oregon has tried too, but failed to pass a bill in 2015 and a signature campaign failed to qualify an initiative for the ballot.



Daylight Saving Time begins March 12.

