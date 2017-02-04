Weather Authority Alert: Winter weather blankets Spokane

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Update: February 5, 11 a.m.: The National Weather Service has cancelled a Winter Storm Warning for the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the warning as temperatures have climbed above freezing and will likely remain above freezing for the remainder of the weather event. While there could be light accumulations of snow over higher elevations of the area, NWS says heavy accumulations are no longer expected.

Previous coverage:

WINTER STORM WARNINGS -

Spokane/Cda - 1-2" below 2,000feet, 2-6" above 2,000ft by Monday 10AM Higher amounts east possible

NE WA/N. Idaho - 4-9" of snow for valleys by Monday

Central Mtns - additional 18" possible

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES -

Upper Columbia Basin/Okanogan Highlands - South of Highway 2 little to no accumulation, north 3-7" thru Monday morning

Waterville Plateau/Wenatchee - 2-4" for most with accumulations up to 7" possible.

East Slopes of the Cascades - 4-9" for valleys and 12-18" near the Cascade Crest.

Saturday Night: things getting interesting again. We have warmed up but not above freezing yet. So likely all will stay as snow (for now) as we head overnight. Amounts from this look to be light. Lows bottom out at freezing.

SUPER BOWL Sunday: Looks like a soggy Super Bowl. Could be rain or snow or both. This much is true, there is certainty in the uncertainty of this forecast. Temperatures could be just above or slightly below freezing during the day and with plenty of precipitation it will either fall as snow or rain. Models go in either direction at this point.

Satellite & Radar: The difficulty projecting snowfall with this next system is that it's coming in from the south. So depending on when temps warm above freezing will determine how much snow we'll see.

7 Day Forecast: The hardest part will be into Monday morning with the passing of a cold front. As it sweeps through it will bring one last blast. Which models for Spokane are suggesting anywhere between 1" up to 16" of snow between Saturday night and Monday morning. Again this will all be temperature dependent. We "dry" out Tuesday but then warm up for the rest of the week with just chances for rain.