DOJ acts to appeal ruling lifting travel ban - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

DOJ acts to appeal ruling lifting travel ban

WASHINGTON -

The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban.
    
The Justice Department has alerted a court in Washington state that it is appealing the judge's ruling from a day earlier.
    
The appeal is to be filed Saturday night with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
    
The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
    
The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.
    
President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a "so-called judge."

