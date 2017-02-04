DOJ acts to appeal ruling lifting travel ban - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

DOJ acts to appeal ruling lifting travel ban

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban.
    
The Justice Department has alerted a court in Washington state that it is appealing the judge's ruling from a day earlier.
    
The appeal is to be filed Saturday night with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
    
The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
    
The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.
    
President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a "so-called judge."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:49:31 GMT

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>

  • Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious

    Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:56:47 GMT

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.

    >>

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.

    >>

  • Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict

    Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:28:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man found floating in Moyie river

    Man found floating in Moyie river

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:27:06 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Crews in Boundary County responded to Moyie River Monday after receiving a call that a 60-year-old man had been found face down, floating near the Meadow Creek Campground area.  Paramedics said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket at the time he died.  A witness told law enforcement that they had seen the victim fall into the river from his raft by Meadow Creek and because of the speed of the river, they weren't able to reach him.

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Crews in Boundary County responded to Moyie River Monday after receiving a call that a 60-year-old man had been found face down, floating near the Meadow Creek Campground area.  Paramedics said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket at the time he died.  A witness told law enforcement that they had seen the victim fall into the river from his raft by Meadow Creek and because of the speed of the river, they weren't able to reach him.

    >>

  • Fidget Spinners: helpful or hurtful?

    Fidget Spinners: helpful or hurtful?

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:52:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A popular toy designed to help kids with ADD focus is causing controversy at a Spokane area school.  Mullan Road Elementary sent an email to student's parents saying leave the fidget spinners at home. Mullan Road Elementary Principal Mike McGinnis says they had a plan in place for kids who need it the most. "We've struggled with that a little bit because we like to use those and they are popular enough that they are effective," said Principal ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A popular toy designed to help kids with ADD focus is causing controversy at a Spokane area school.  Mullan Road Elementary sent an email to student's parents saying leave the fidget spinners at home. Mullan Road Elementary Principal Mike McGinnis says they had a plan in place for kids who need it the most. "We've struggled with that a little bit because we like to use those and they are popular enough that they are effective," said Principal ...

    >>

  • Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone

    Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:14:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans.  "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,"

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans.  "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,"

    >>
    •   