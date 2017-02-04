Snow plow drivers work long hours Saturday

The City of Spokane will replace outgoing Street Department Director Mark Serbousek with Gary Kaesemeyer who has served as the city's Superintendent for Wastewater Maintenance. The city administration will seek confirmation from the City Council to place Kaesemeyer into the position permanently soon. The city is saying that this is a personnel matter and will not comment further. It was a messy commute Saturday morning, but as the day went on, road conditions improved. The main roadways such as Division, Monroe, and Regal were mostly clear by early Saturday afternoon.

Many snow plow convoys were out clearing the Spokane streets in force. Ten city plows were seen clearing some of the main arteries into Spokane.

KHQ spoke with Meg whose car got stuck pulling out of her driveway and it did not prevent her from getting her Starbucks fix. "I was really craving Starbucks and wanted to go visit my friend's new baby and I attempted to get my car out of the drive way and got stuck in the street so I thought I needed to get there somehow, so traversing the snow and the pavement that's what we're doing today."

If you are planning on going out tonight please take it slow because of possible icy conditions.