Mount Vernon officer shot in head making strides in recovery

Officer Mike McClaughry doesn't remember the shooting that left him blind. He doesn't remember his grandchildren.



But doctors say he is nevertheless making a remarkable recovery since being shot in the back of the head while responding to another shooting in Mount Vernon on Dec. 15. KING-TV reports that the 30-year police veteran is walking, talking, doing hours of physical therapy each week and likely to be released from the hospital later this month.



McClaughry tells the station he's focused on going home, saying "I wanna do it. And if you wanna do it, it's gonna happen."



The man accused of shooting McClaughry, 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.



