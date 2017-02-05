Bills aim to beef up oil transportation safety - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bills aim to beef up oil transportation safety

Posted: Updated:

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Oil Trains & Coal Trains in Spokane

    Oil Trains & Coal Trains in Spokane

    Read the latest news about about oil trains, coal  trains; oil and coal exports that are transported via train through in Spokane, Washington and the Pacific Northwest.

    >>

    Read the latest news about about oil trains, coal  trains; oil and coal exports that are transported via train through in Spokane, Washington and the Pacific Northwest.

    >>
SEATTLE -

With more crude oil expected to move through Washington state, Democratic lawmakers want to toughen rules around oil transportation and raise more money for spill prevention and response efforts.
    
Companion bills in the House and Senate aim to reduce the risk of oil spills with provisions that target oil carried by vessels, pipelines and trains.
    
Supporters say the legislation is needed to address the growing risks of oil shipped through state waters.
    
In November, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which will increase from five to 34 the monthly number of oil tankers and barges plying the shared waters of Washington state and Canada.
    

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:41:26 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse."

    >>

  • Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:49:31 GMT

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>

  • Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday

    Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday

    Monday, May 8 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-09 02:03:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Vandals cut fuel line to Spokane Meals on Wheels van

    Vandals cut fuel line to Spokane Meals on Wheels van

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:01:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels delivers 1,000 meals a day to home-bound senior citizens. They depend on their wheels  to get these meals to them. "We serve all of Spokane County from Liberty Lake to Cheney, Mead, through the South Hill." said Assistant Director Mark Laskowski Overnight Tuesday vandals broke through this chain link fence, then they cut the fuel line to one of the  organization's vans, draining the fuel out of it.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels delivers 1,000 meals a day to home-bound senior citizens. They depend on their wheels  to get these meals to them. "We serve all of Spokane County from Liberty Lake to Cheney, Mead, through the South Hill." said Assistant Director Mark Laskowski Overnight Tuesday vandals broke through this chain link fence, then they cut the fuel line to one of the  organization's vans, draining the fuel out of it.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police warn of phony television workers

    Coeur d'Alene Police warn of phony television workers

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-05-10 01:36:30 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say they've received several reports in Kootenai County of a suspicious man and woman going door to door claiming to represent both DirecTV and Dish Network. The police said Tuesday that the couple is claiming to sell or upgrade services provided by both DirecTV and Dish Network and has asked questions about when residents will be home.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say they've received several reports in Kootenai County of a suspicious man and woman going door to door claiming to represent both DirecTV and Dish Network. The police said Tuesday that the couple is claiming to sell or upgrade services provided by both DirecTV and Dish Network and has asked questions about when residents will be home.

    >>

  • Moses Lake police arrest woman for armed robbery during test drive

    Moses Lake police arrest woman for armed robbery during test drive

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-05-10 01:23:03 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon Moses Lake Police arrested 49-year-old Lisa D. Miller after she used a gun to steal a car from a local dealership. Police say Miller went on a test drive with an employee of an auto lot in the 400 block of Pioneer Way. During the test drive, Miller asked the salesman to stop the car next to a parked car. Miller then retrieved a pistol out of the parked car, chambered a round and pointed the pistol at the car salesman, ordering him to drive.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon Moses Lake Police arrested 49-year-old Lisa D. Miller after she used a gun to steal a car from a local dealership. Police say Miller went on a test drive with an employee of an auto lot in the 400 block of Pioneer Way. During the test drive, Miller asked the salesman to stop the car next to a parked car. Miller then retrieved a pistol out of the parked car, chambered a round and pointed the pistol at the car salesman, ordering him to drive.

    >>
    •   