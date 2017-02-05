Alleged Louvre attacker's father says son is not a terrorist

Alleged Louvre attacker's father says son is not a terroristPosted: Updated:
Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse
KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse.">>
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s>>
Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,">>
Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ
SPOKANE, Wash. Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support. Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone. "They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander. Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy>>
Update: Man found floating in Moyie river identified
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Update Tuesday, May 9: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found floating in the Moyie River Monday as a 60-year-old man from Spokane. He was positively identified as James Harston Tuesday afternoon.>>
Vandals cut fuel line to Spokane Meals on Wheels van
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels delivers 1,000 meals a day to home-bound senior citizens. They depend on their wheels to get these meals to them. "We serve all of Spokane County from Liberty Lake to Cheney, Mead, through the South Hill." said Assistant Director Mark Laskowski Overnight Tuesday vandals broke through this chain link fence, then they cut the fuel line to one of the organization's vans, draining the fuel out of it.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police warn of phony television workers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say they've received several reports in Kootenai County of a suspicious man and woman going door to door claiming to represent both DirecTV and Dish Network. The police said Tuesday that the couple is claiming to sell or upgrade services provided by both DirecTV and Dish Network and has asked questions about when residents will be home.>>
Moses Lake police arrest woman for armed robbery during test drive
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon Moses Lake Police arrested 49-year-old Lisa D. Miller after she used a gun to steal a car from a local dealership. Police say Miller went on a test drive with an employee of an auto lot in the 400 block of Pioneer Way. During the test drive, Miller asked the salesman to stop the car next to a parked car. Miller then retrieved a pistol out of the parked car, chambered a round and pointed the pistol at the car salesman, ordering him to drive.>>
Is your farmers market fresh or false?
GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - May brings farmers markets back outdoors in major cities across the country, and more and more families participating in this 'farm to fork' economy. But there are some things you should know about these vendors before you buy. The Inland Northwest is on the cutting edge of this culinary change.>>
Teen's plea for free Wendy's nuggets sets retweet record
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's is now the most retweeted post of all time. Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied, "18 million.">>
Update: Man found floating in Moyie river identified
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Update Tuesday, May 9: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found floating in the Moyie River Monday as a 60-year-old man from Spokane. He was positively identified as James Harston Tuesday afternoon.>>
Trump fires FBI director James Comey
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.>>
Rep. Raul Labrador joins Idaho governor's race
BOISE, Idaho - U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has joined the growing list of candidates running for Idaho governor in 2018. The fourth-term congressman quietly filed the paperwork to run as a Republican gubernatorial candidate Tuesday, ending prolonged speculation the conservative politician was eyeing the top Idaho seat.>>
Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse
KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse.">>
Seattle mayor drops re-election bid after sex abuse claims
SEATTLE (AP) - A man who claimed that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him in the 1980s when he was a teenager says the mayor's decision to drop his re-election bid is a step toward justice and truth. That's according to the Delvonn Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard.>>
