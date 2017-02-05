Mt. Spokane ski patrol responds to falling snow at Selkirk Lodge - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mt. Spokane ski patrol responds to falling snow at Selkirk Lodge

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MT. SPOKANE -

Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol helped three people who were hit with falling snow during a charity event at Selkirk Lodge.

The ski resort's manager, Brad McQuarrie, tells KHQ that snow fell off the roof of the lodge in the Nordic portion of the park Sunday afternoon during the Souper Bowl cross-country skiing event. The charity event is in its 12th year and McQuarrie estimated about 500 people showed up to the event.

McQuarrie says ski patrol responded and three people were checked out, and one woman was given aid on the scene. No other injuries were reported Sunday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

    •   