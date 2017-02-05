Man killed in Highway 195 crash was Gonzaga sophomore

The 20-year-old man killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Rosalia on Friday was a sophomore at Gonzaga University.The university posted a statement and a photo on its Facebook page Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our student, Alex Gill. Alex was an Art major in his sophomore year whose life was cut short in a traffic accident," the post reads.

Troopers say Alexander Martin Gill was driving his pickup north on Highway 195 south of Rosalia, lost control and collided with a semi-truck heading southbound. Gill died at the scene.

The post also includes a photo with Gil and his mother, Jennifer Gill, who works with the university's law school.