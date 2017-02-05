Man killed in Highway 195 crash was Gonzaga sophomore

Man killed in Highway 195 crash was Gonzaga sophomorePosted: Updated:
Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse
KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.>>
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s>>
Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,">>
Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ
SPOKANE, Wash. Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support. Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone. "They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander. Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy>>
Fidget Spinners: helpful or hurtful?
SPOKANE, Wash. - A popular toy designed to help kids with ADD focus is causing controversy at a Spokane area school. Mullan Road Elementary sent an email to student's parents saying leave the fidget spinners at home. Mullan Road Elementary Principal Mike McGinnis says they had a plan in place for kids who need it the most. "We've struggled with that a little bit because we like to use those and they are popular enough that they are effective," said Principal ...>>
Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges
The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.>>
Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse
KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.>>
Trump fires FBI director James Comey
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.>>
Service dog recovering after attack in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaeger the German Shepard has been a part of the Douglas family for six years. He's a companion, and a service dog for one family member. "That dog brings him so much comfort and does stuff for him," said Marie Douglas about her husband's service dog Monday night, the Douglases eldest son took Jaeger for a walk in their Colbert neighbor when they passed by a fence.>>
Man gets Bloomsday T-shirt following cardiac arrest on course
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but at least two of them didn’t finish because of a cardiovascular issue. We spoke with the family of Jerry Stafford on Monday. Safford had a cardiac arrest at mile marker 3.5 and is lucky to be alive after a pair of Bloomsday runners, who happened to be nurses, saw Stafford hit the pavement and proceeded to perform CPR until medics arrived.>>
The dangerous trains underneath the Hanford tunnel breach
RICHLAND, Wash. - The tunnel that was breached at Hanford Site on Tuesday morning has been an environmental threat for some 20 years. The chain of events that make the trains buried beneath the soil have been a danger long after Hanford shut down production in 1997. The tunnels were never supposed to be a permanent solution to Hanford’s radioactive rail car problem.>>
Vandals cut fuel line to Spokane Meals on Wheels van
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels delivers 1,000 meals a day to home-bound senior citizens. They depend on their wheels to get these meals to them. "We serve all of Spokane County from Liberty Lake to Cheney, Mead, through the South Hill." said Assistant Director Mark Laskowski Overnight Tuesday vandals broke through this chain link fence, then they cut the fuel line to one of the organization's vans, draining the fuel out of it.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police warn of phony television workers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say they've received several reports in Kootenai County of a suspicious man and woman going door to door claiming to represent both DirecTV and Dish Network. The police said Tuesday that the couple is claiming to sell or upgrade services provided by both DirecTV and Dish Network and has asked questions about when residents will be home.>>
Moses Lake police arrest woman for armed robbery during test drive
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon Moses Lake Police arrested 49-year-old Lisa D. Miller after she used a gun to steal a car from a local dealership. Police say Miller went on a test drive with an employee of an auto lot in the 400 block of Pioneer Way. During the test drive, Miller asked the salesman to stop the car next to a parked car. Miller then retrieved a pistol out of the parked car, chambered a round and pointed the pistol at the car salesman, ordering him to drive.>>
Is your farmers market fresh or false?
GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - May brings farmers markets back outdoors in major cities across the country, and more and more families participating in this 'farm to fork' economy. But there are some things you should know about these vendors before you buy. The Inland Northwest is on the cutting edge of this culinary change.>>
