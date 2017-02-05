Weather Authority Alert: Winter weather continues across region - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Weather Authority Alert: Winter weather continues across region

SPOKANE, Wash. -

WINTER STORM WARNINGS -

  • Spokane/Cda - CANCELLED
  • NE WA/N. Idaho - 4-9" for Valley and 12-24 to mountains
  • Central Mtns - Valleys 4-8" and 12-18" in Mtns
  • Wenatchee/Waterville/Okanogan - 3-6" with some areas seeing 7"

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES -

  • East Slopes - 12-18" near the Cascade Crest, 4-9" for the Valleys
  • Upper Columbia Basin/Moses Lake - 1-2" with some areas seeing 2-4"

Sunday Night: we start our transition back to rain. Most of Sunday has seen snow but models indicate that we will move back over to rain showers. Total accumulations for Spokane for the rest of Sunday and into Monday between 1-3".

Monday: start the day off with some light showers. A cold front sweeps through and will kick up breezy conditions in the mid-morning hours. Gusts to 25mph possible. Snow showers are also likely but very light accumulations, less than 1".

Satellite & Radar: into next week the cold front sweeps through and starts to clear things out. Next system due in Wednesday/Thursday with some light snow before rain once again.

 7 Day Forecast: temperatures next week stay in the low 30's. Active weather also to continue with snow chances thru Wednesday. Thursday warmer air moves in and pushes us near 40 degrees by Friday. Saturday and Sunday are looking drier and sunnier!

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

  • Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

  • Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

  • Trump fires FBI director James Comey

    •   