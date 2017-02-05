Spokane carport collapse traps 19 cars

A loud boom sends neighbors rushing out of their homes to see what happened. It turns out a carport collapsed, trapping 19 cars underneath.

“It was so loud it sounded like a gust of snow or something, like an avalanche,” says Nichole Gourneau. “It was scary.”

Nichole Gourneau lives right next to the Edgewater Village complex where this happened and says the collapse ripped the supporting beams out of the ground, and the sound alone shook the building.

“It was so loud I was afraid to look out my window,” she says.

Thankfully, no one was under the carport at the time and no one was injured. Gourneau says this is likely the result of the crazy winter we’ve had.

“There was a lot of snow combined with the ice probably weighed it down,” she says.

Roofs usually can support 20 pounds per square foot – that’s about 2 feet of old packed snow that can be on a roof before it’s too much, according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

People are now dealing with the aftermath, working with their insurance companies and management to figure out the next steps. Gourneau is just hoping the best for them.

“People work and it's a really sad thing for them. I feel really bad for them,” she says.

Some people whose cars were trapped say the maintenance guy at the complex does a great job, but all the ice on top from the winter didn’t help. They’re looking on the bright side and say they’re grateful no one was hurt.