Wheelchair user frustrated with snowy sidewalks

If you’ve been outside, you know the roads are difficult to drive on right now. But what if you had to use a wheelchair and navigate the roads?

April Belnap is one of those people. She has to use a power wheelchair because she has spina bifida, a birth defect that’s preventing her from being able to walk. But now, the snow on sidewalks is preventing her from getting around.

“Within a 20 minute period, I hit some black ice and my chair slid into a snow bank and there was no one, four, five cars go by and nobody stopped to help me,” she says.

She was on her way to a doctor’s appointment in the area of Hartson and Sherman and had to miss it because she was stuck.

“The chair slips and slides. People don't keep their sidewalks clear. I can't use the sidewalks and I’m on the street and that's dangerous,” she says.

She also wants to remind people that it’s not just her in a wheelchair. There’s elderly people who need to get through too. She now just hopes people will do the neighborly thing.

It’s also city code to clear your sidewalks. If you have a complaint, you can call it into Spokane code enforcement 509-625-6083.