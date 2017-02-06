Cold front brings more snow - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cold front brings more snow

Posted: Updated:

Snow and ice on the roadways are causing some school closures and delays. For the most up-to-date list, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/7254841/school-closures-delays

Monday:  A cold front sweeps through and will kick up breezy conditions today with gusts to 25mph possible. A band of snow will likely push through for drive time traffic and likely bring up to a half inch befor snow tapers off overnight. 36°

Tonight: A light band of snow will taper off overnight (light snow continues through North Idaho). Overnight lows drop back into the teens and low 20's. 19°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a nice little break between systems. 31°

Satellite & Radar: Next system due in Wednesday/Thursday with some light snow before we transition back over to rain.

 7 Day Forecast: Temps will hover in the low to mid 30's.  Active weather also to continue with snow chances thru Wednesday night, transitioning to rain Thursday as warmer air moves in and pushes us near 40 degrees by Friday. Saturday and Sunday are looking drier and sunnier!

~Leslie

  UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

  Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in "deplorable condition." Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

  Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

  Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare. A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.

  Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d'Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor's office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn't be able to leave.

  Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse

    RICHLAND, Wash  - The state of Washington is taking swift legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of mixed radioactive and chemical waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. "This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action – to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country," said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon.

