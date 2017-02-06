Cold front brings more snow

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Snow and ice on the roadways are causing some school closures and delays. For the most up-to-date list, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/7254841/school-closures-delays

Monday: A cold front sweeps through and will kick up breezy conditions today with gusts to 25mph possible. A band of snow will likely push through for drive time traffic and likely bring up to a half inch befor snow tapers off overnight. 36°

Tonight: A light band of snow will taper off overnight (light snow continues through North Idaho). Overnight lows drop back into the teens and low 20's. 19°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a nice little break between systems. 31°

Satellite & Radar: Next system due in Wednesday/Thursday with some light snow before we transition back over to rain.

7 Day Forecast: Temps will hover in the low to mid 30's. Active weather also to continue with snow chances thru Wednesday night, transitioning to rain Thursday as warmer air moves in and pushes us near 40 degrees by Friday. Saturday and Sunday are looking drier and sunnier!

~Leslie