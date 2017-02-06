PHOTOS: Avalanche strands Amtrak train in Montana - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Avalanche strands Amtrak train in Montana

Posted: Updated:

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS: 

UPDATE: Amtrak says two trains that initially had to stop outside of Browning, Montana on Sunday afternoon, have now made it back to Cut Bank and Whitefish, Montana. The trains had to stop due to broken tracks caused by an avalanche. Both trains had passengers on board who have since been unloaded while they wait until the tracks clear or alternate arrangements for transportation are made.

Amtrak says they will have another update for us in a couple hours on how this incident will affect other trains until the tracks are repaired.

PREVIOUS STORY:
An Amtrak train full of passengers is reportedly stranded in Montana. A viewer who is stuck on that train contacted our newsroom and sent us photos from the scene.

She says the train is stopped near Browning, MT and that the tracks broke due to an avalanche that came down earlier. She also said the train is slowly moving backwards trying to make it to the nearest town.

The train has reportedly been stuck since Sunday afternoon and could possibly be stuck for the next couple days.

We have reached out to Amtrak and will update this story when we get their response.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:33:32 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.

    >>

  • Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:36:40 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>
    •   